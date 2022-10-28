No. 14 Columbia College volleyball made quick work of Lyon on Friday, sweeping the Scots and dominating in nearly every category. The win keeps the Cougars undefeated in American Midwest Conference play.

Columbia (21-9, 9-0) played near-perfect for the first two sets, notching a hitting percentage of .366 and committing just two errors in its 25-17 opening set win. Additionally, the Cougars 25-10 second set win featured a staggering .571 hitting percentage with just one error. 

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

