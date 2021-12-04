Columbia College women’s basketball defeated William Woods 73-40 in its first American Midwest Conference road game of the season Saturday at Anderson Arena in Fulton.
Freshman DeLaney Horstman recorded her first collegiate double-double for the Cougars (9-3, 2-0 AMC), finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
A significant reason for Columbia’s rout of the Owls (3-8, 0-2 AMC) was its field-goal shooting, making 31 of 60 (51.7%) to William Woods’ 12 of 53 (22.6%).
The Cougars' Peyton Crowe was the top scorer with 18 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 4 of 7 from the 3-point line. She also had five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Columbia is back in action against Science & Arts at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
CC men’s basketball loses to William Woods
Columbia College men’s basketball fell to William Woods 83-70 in its first AMC road game of the season in Fulton.
The Owls’ 3-point shooting helped them defeat the Cougars, converting 13 of 32 (40.6%) to Columbia’s 5 of 19 (26.3%) from beyond the arc.
Tony Burks was the Cougars’ best player, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
William Woods’ Makenzie Fessler was the top scorer with 27 points, shooting 11 of 19 from the field and 3 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Columbia's next game is against Baptist Bible at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
CC track and field starts indoor regular season at Frigid Bee Invite
Madeline Burton recorded Columbia College track and field’s only first-place finish in its first indoor meet at the Frigid Bee Invite in Davenport, Iowa.
There were four top-three finishes for the Cougars in women’s jump events. Burton won the triple jump with a 10.37-meter leap. In the high jump, Kayla Shiverdecker finished third with a 1.5-meter leap. In the long jump, Lily Ashrafzadeh placed second with a 5.41-meter effort and Burton third recording a 5.36-meter leap.
In the women’s running events, two Cougars placed in the top three. Makenzie Schwartz ran the 60-meter dash in 8.077 seconds to finish third. Katelyn Conner completed the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 52.82 seconds.
Gavin Frantz recorded Columbia’s only top-three men’s finish with a 14.12-meter throw for third place in the weight throw.
Up next, Columbia will compete in the Southeast Missouri State Invitational on Jan. 15 in Cape Girardeau.
Stephens starting five gets it done at UHSP
After overcoming William Woods for the first time in program history, the Stephens women's basketball team took care of business again, defeating the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy 68-63.
All five Stars were in double digit scoring with Allison Moore leading the way with 17 points. Cedreanna Lee followed closely behind in scoring with 16 points while Marveen Ross scored 13.
Alexis Scott-Windham and Myliaha Ezeofor rounded out the 66 points scored by the starting five with 10 apiece with the lone bucket from the bench coming from Addy Stalzer.
The Eutectics were led by its trio of players with Grace Beyer, Elizabeth Allanach and Faith Oliver scoring 58 of their 68 points. Beyer led the way with 20 points, while Allanach and Oliver each scored 17 points.
The Stars now sit at 4-2 overall, and jumped to 2-0 in conference play for the first time in program history.
Stephens returns to action Dec. 12, when it is scheduled to take on the University of Science and Arts (Oklahoma) at 1 p.m in Columbia. This will be the second home game for the Stars this season, with Stephens winning its home opener Nov. 20.
Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams roll through Missouri State
The No. 9 Missouri men's team beat Missouri State 207-79, and the No. 19 Missouri women's team beat Missouri State 189.5-108.5.
The Tigers won 28 events and broke 13 records at the Hammons Student Center.
Sophomore Frederik Rindshøj was a major contributor, leading the team with two first-place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke (53.73) and the 100 freestyle (44.62).
Missouri's women's team also had a couple of strong performers, with fifth year Sarah Thompson and senior Kayla Jones each winning two events. Thompson secured victories in the 50 free (22.45) and the 200 IM (2:01.41). Jones was the team's breaststroke specialist, winning both the 100 (1:02.27) and the 200 breast (2:16.88).
Missouri's men's and women's dive teams also joined in on the fun, with both sweeping the diving events.
For the women's one-meter dive, senior Sarah Rousseau took first (298.80) followed by sophomore Kayla Wilson (264.98) and freshman Catie Rodocker (252.23).
Wilson won the three-meter dive (303.00) with Rousseau (262.58) and Rodocker (256.50) taking second and third, respectively.
In the men's one meter, junior Carlo Lopez finished first (330.68) with sophomore Takuto Endo securing second (311.10).
In the men's three meter, Endo won (362.03) followed by Lopez in second (349.65) and sophomore Jude Dierker taking third (312.38).
Missouri's men's and women's dive teams will compete again Jan. 3 in the Tennessee Diving Invite.
Missouri's men's and women's swim teams will host Louisville on Jan. 8.