Columbia College women's track and field got back in action Friday, competing in the first day of the 2022 Indoor Mule Relays in Warrensburg.
The Cougars had two competitors, Madeline Burton and Katelyn Conner, in the women's pentathlon.
The event began with the 60-meter hurdles, in which Conner finished second with a time of 10.33 seconds. Burton finished fourth, finishing in 12.12 seconds.
They both took part in the high jump, where Burton placed third with a mark of 4 feet, 4.76 inches, while Conner finished fourth with a mark of 4 feet, 4.76 inches.
The pentathlon then moved to the shot put, where Burton threw for 29 feet, 1.61 inches and placed second, while Conner finished third, throwing for 22 feet, 4.54 inches.
The penultimate competition was the long jump. Burton jumped a distance of 16 feet, one-half inch, taking second, while Conner came in third with a jump of 14 feet, 9.17 inches.
The pentathlon concluded with the 800-meter run. Burton finished third with a time of 3 minutes, 7.70 seconds, and Conner placed fourth with a time of 3:11.75.
Conner finished with an overall score of 2,195, which was good enough for second. Burton finished fourth, with a total score of 2,099.
Columbia College men's and women's track and field teams will compete in the second day of the 2022 Indoor Mule Relays starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.