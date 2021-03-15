Missouri’s Sarah Chapman finished 47th in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Chapman was the fifth-highest finisher from the Southeastern Conference and the only women’s qualifier for the Tigers. Chapman’s time of 21:03.5 in the women’s 6K gave her the highest finish for a Missouri runner since Karissa Schweizer’s 11th-place finish in 2017. Chapman just missed the top-40 cut for All-American honors.
On the men’s side, Kieran Wood was the only Missouri runner and he finished 188th with a time of 32:40.1 in the men’s 10K. Wood passed 25 runners in the final 2K to finish in the top 200.
Wood and Chapman, both seniors from England, finished their college careers with strong seasons by earning All-SEC honors.