Sarah Chapman was in 73rd near the halfway mark of the 6K, but a valiant effort in the race’s second half propelled her to a 52nd place finish to lead the Missouri cross country team at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Chapman crossed the finish line with a time of 20:47.9 and was followed by redshirt senior Jordyn Kleve. Kleve finished 104th, senior Melissa Menghini finished 126th, and the freshman duo of Ginger Murnieks and Jenna Schwartz were the final two scorers for Missouri finishing 132nd and 146th respectively.
Missouri finished 20th out of 36 teams and knocked off a couple of top teams in one of the most competitive collegiate meets in the country and finished ahead of three nationally ranked teams in the USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll. The Tigers finished ahead of No. 15 Syracuse, No. 25 Oregon State and No. 29 Iowa State.
Coach Marc Burns said before the meet that the plan was to run sophomore Tori Findley in the ”B” race, but the SEC All-Freshman selection from last year didn't start the race.
Sophia Racette had the top time for Missouri in the ”B” race of 21:56 with a 30th place finish.
On the men's side, Thomas George was the first finisher with a 73rd place finish and a time of 24:27.2 in the 10K.
The other three finishers for MU were redshirt freshman Victor Mugeche and sophomores Martin Prodonav and Marquette Wilhite.
Prodonav finished 198th while Mugeche and Wilhite were right behind him with finishes of 208th and 219th respectively.
Three of Missouri’s seven runners didn't finish the race, so the team didn't have the five finishers required to place among the field of 36 teams. Redshirt senior Dylan Quisenberry, redshirt senior Michael Widmann, and sophomore Oaklee Hauschild started but we're unable to finish the race.
Next, Missouri starts the postseason with the SEC Championships on Nov. 1 in Lexington, Kentucky.