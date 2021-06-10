Freshman Skylar Ciccolini finished ninth in the javelin throw at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday.
Her throw of 176 feet, 2 inches earned her Second-Team All American honors for the season. This is her first All-American honor.
Ciccolini was the highest placing freshman, finishing right in front of Florida State's Sara Zabarino, who finished with a throw of 175-6.
Ciccolini, who holds the school record in the javelin with a throw of 184-0, will now be focusing on the Olympic trials next week in Eugene, Oregon, where she will try to throw her way into the Tokyo Olympics in July.
Missouri will have four athletes compete across three events Friday: Mitch Weber (discus), Georgi Nachev ( men's triple jump), Mara Häusler (women's triple jump) and Arianna Fisher ( women's triple jump).