If any SEC soccer teams didn’t already have Julissa Cisneros circled on their Missouri scouting reports, they will now.
The Tiger sophomore exploded for her first career hat trick in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Ohio State, depositing two penalty kicks and adding an insurance goal in MU’s second straight victory to open the season. The Buckeyes, who have played in the last four NCAA Tournaments, dropped to a 0-2 record.
Missouri fell behind early in Columbus, Ohio, when Ohio State forward Kayla Fischer sent a curling shot past a diving Peyton Bauman in the fourth minute. Cisneros converted from the spot in the 21st and 56th minutes to hand Missouri a 2-1 lead. She added her third goal just 26 seconds later off an assist from Sarah Luebbert .
Ohio State created some chances late in the game, most notably an Alyssa Baumbick shot that hit the post in the 76th minute, but the Tigers held on for their first regulation road victory since October 2017.
Sunday’s outburst was MU’s first three-goal offensive showing since a 3-1 win over Alabama in the 2017 SEC Tournament. After leading the team with five goals in 2018, Cisneros now has four in just two games into the new season.
Coach Bryan Blitz fielded a largely unchanged starting lineup from Thursday’s win over Southern Mississippi. Freshman Jadyn Easley earned her first career start, replacing Blythe Beldner as the third forward alongside Luebbert and Cisneros.
Freshman defender Caroline Lyman, who has started in both games so far, exited Sunday’s contest in the eighth minute and did not return. It is unclear whether an injury resulted in her early substitution.
With the lone non-conference away game on Missouri’s schedule now in the books, the Tigers will play six straight at home before beginning SEC play at Mississippi on Sept. 20. The homestand will begin this Thursday against Cincinnati at 7 p.m. CT.