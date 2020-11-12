Missouri soccer junior Julissa Cisneros was voted Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference, the league announced Thursday.
The forward led the Tigers with 25 shots, 10 of which were on goal. She tallied one goal and two assists and started all seven of Missouri's games.
Cisneros has played a career-high average of 75 minutes this season, helping the Tigers lead the conference in shots per game at 16.71. Her last conference team honor came in 2018, when she was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. She also made the 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Missouri enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 5 seed, its highest seed since 2016. The Tigers will face Florida or Kentucky in a second-round game Sunday in Orange Beach, Alabama.