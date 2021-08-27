Julissa Cisneros celebrated Senior Day before kickoff of Missouri soccer's match with Indiana State. Sixteen hours after the match was initially supposed to be played, Cisneros and the Tigers lined up looking to bounce back from the back-to-back defeats that opened the season.
Cisneros didn't let her day pass her by.
Missouri beat Indiana State 3-1 for its first win of the season and the first win of Stefanie Golan's tenure as coach. Cisneros bagged a brace in the game, her first two goals of the season, including the winner in the 54th minute.
It was the fifth multi-goal match in Cisneros' Missouri career.
"You always come out here and try to help the team win as best you can," Cisneros said. "This is a team effort, so I was very excited."
Golan credited her players for the work they've put in leading to the win.
"I think (the win) puts a monkey off their back a little bit, and I think it gives them a little bit of belief that we can get this done," Golan said. "We can score goals and we have a lot of players who can contribute."
The match didn't start the way Golan would've liked. Indiana State jumped out to an early lead off a strike from CeCe Wahlberg in the sixth minute. The preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree took her shot from outside the box, finishing it past Tigers keeper Isabella Alessio's left.
From then, the Audrey J. Walton Stadium had a 'here we go again' atmosphere. That was until just before the first-half water break.
Cisneros received the ball from Cassidy Nurnberger and was fouled at the edge of the box. Cisneros' shot on the subsequent free kick went marginally over the crossbar, but the stage was set for her to steal the show.
"We needed to step our pressure higher," Golan said after being asked what she said to her team during the hydration break. "It's us being able to recognize what the game is giving us and attacking those things."
The Tigers got their breakthrough moment minutes after the water break. Macy Trujillo fired a shot that looked to have been cleared off the line by a defender, but the assistant referee waved that it had crossed, giving the Tigers the leveling goal.
Trujillo put the ball in after the apparent clearance to get rid of any confusion. It was a goal.
From that point on, it was the Cisneros Show.
Cisneros linked well with her teammates, playing well in the hold-up roll of a traditional No. 9 and made piercing runs to open gaps in the defense. Her performance was lauded by her coach.
"She's a dynamic attacking player who's willing to take risks," Golan said of Cisneros. "She's very good with the ball and she reads things really well."
One of the areas Golan said she "reads" well came in her first goal.
Cisneros started early in the second half. The Tigers connected passes like they hadn't in their first two outings, and Leah Selm found herself with the ball on the right wing, finding Cisneros in the box with a first-touch pass.
The ball was slightly behind Cisneros, but that wasn't a matter of concern. With her back to the goal, Cisneros turned to her right to beat her defender and give the Tigers the lead.
"Not many people do that well," Golan said of the goal. "She's special that way."
Cisneros' encore came in the 81st minute. She got on the end of a perfectly weighted through ball from Fischer and calmly placed it inside the far post to make it 3-1, securing Missouri's first win of the season.
"We had to step it up today," Cisneros said. "I'm excited for what's to come for us. I think today we showed we're willing to learn, we're willing to put in the work to keep getting better."
The Tigers had a dominant day against the Sycamores. Missouri had 27 shots to Indiana State's seven, which forced Sycamores keeper Tara Tesmond into seven saves.
"(This win) allows us to flip the switch, to have that swagger about us," Cisneros said. "(Golan's) definitely taking this upon herself to create a new era and really flip this program."
Missouri hosts Miami on Thursday. The Hurricanes come into the match 1-1 after a 1-0 win against Florida Atlantic and a 2-0 loss to Lipscomb.
"We have to tighten some things up defensively," Golan said. "(Miami's) going to be athletic, they're going to be tough. We've got to win the transition moments in that kind of game for sure."