Missouri swim and dive returned to competition for Day 4 of the SEC Championships on Friday in College Station, Texas.
The men's team began the day in seventh but climbed to sixth with 517.5 points. The women's team remained in 11th with 312 points.
Missouri graduate student Clement Secchi started the men's team off strong, with a first-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute and 41.07 seconds. The win was the Tigers' first of the SEC Championships, earning them 32 points. This was Secchi's second podium in two days, after taking third in the men's 100 butterfly Thursday.
After placing fourth in the prelims, Missouri freshman Jan Zubik placed sixth in 1:42.64 and earned 24 points. MU's Mikolaj Malec placed 22nd, Luke Davis and Noah Scheuermann placed 23rd and 24th, respectively. The three earned six points for the men.
In the women's 100 backstroke, senior Meredith Rees finished fourth in 51.59 and earned 26 points for the women.
In the men's 100 backstroke, fifth-year Jack Dahlgren placed seventh in 45.88 and earned 23 points. MU's Grant Bochenski and Sam Brown each made the consolation final, and placed 13th and 16th, respectively, and earned 25 points total. Missouri graduate student Eric Storms made the bonus final, placing 17th and earning nine points.
In the men's 100 breaststroke, senior Ben Patton placed fourth in 51.54 and earned 26 points. MU's Will Goodwin and Frederik Rindshøj finished 15th and 16th, respectively, earning 23 points for the men.
The quartet of Dahlgren, Patton, Secchi and Bochenski took home fourth in the 400 free relay, finishing in 3:03.14 and earning 52 points for the men's team. On the women's side, the quartet of Rees, Karina Brathwaite, Taylor Williams and Sierra Smith finished ninth in 3:32.90 and earned 40 points.
Missouri returns for the fifth and final day of the SEC Championships Saturday and compete in the 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 400 free relay and men's platform diving.
Sports reporter, spring 2023
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
