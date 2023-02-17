Clement Secchi

Clement Secchi

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri swim and dive returned to competition for Day 4 of the SEC Championships on Friday in College Station, Texas. 

The men's team began the day in seventh but climbed to sixth with 517.5 points. The women's team remained in 11th with 312 points. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you