MU alum Austin Collard has been named the Tiger Scholarship Fund’s assistant athletic director.
Collard took on the position in early July and will work with Executive Associate Athletics Director Ashley Moore and the foundation staff to secure funding for scholarships for MU’s 550 student athletes.
“For us to be competitive in the SEC, we’ve got to grow our donor base,” Collard said. “We’ve got to continue to raise more money and provide more opportunities and better opportunities for our student athletes.”
Before MU, Collard worked as director of development at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. He started as the development office’s assistant director and worked his way up to director.
Collard led the initial cultivation and solicitation of the largest individual gift in athletics history while at East Carolina, according to a news release from Mizzou Athletics. He was a member of a development team that raised $32 million, a record for the university, in 2016.
Collard implemented a five-year donor acquisition campaign and managed a portfolio of 400 donors accounting for over $3 million in annual gifts. He also worked to fund the school’s football stadium renovation through a process similar to that used to raise money for Memorial Stadium’s South End Zone renovation at MU, and he directed a student fundraising organization’s executive board.
Collard, a Springfield native, has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in business from MU.
“I think I went to about every football and men’s basketball game that we had during my four years,” Collard said.
After graduating from MU in 2011, Collard earned a master’s degree in sports management from Ohio State. While at MU and Ohio State, Collard worked as an intern in both schools’ athletics development offices, which led to an eventual full-time position with the U.S Air Force Academy.
Collard spent 2 1/2 years as a development coordinator for the Air Force Academy, where his team increased total giving and raised money for the football program’s premium seating area. He was also responsible for the annual giving program of eight varsity sports and managed stewardship efforts for the academy’s annual fund.
“We are excited to have Austin join our team,” Moore said in the news release. “He has a proven track record of fund-raising success at both East Carolina and Air Force, and with his incredible passion for Mizzou, I’m excited to see what he can do here in the coming years as we continue to grow our TSF membership.”
Collard is excited to begin and said the Tiger Scholarship Foundation has great potential to grow.
“Coming back here is obviously home for me, and I’m really excited,” Collard said. “I loved my time at ECU, and it’s something that you definitely come to love very quickly when you’re working somewhere with the student athletes and with your staff and fan base, but it’s exciting to come back to a place that I grew up loving.”