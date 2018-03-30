Missouri softball struggled through both games of Friday's home doubleheader against No. 13 LSU.
In Game 1, Missouri (19-19, 2-9 SEC) went 0-11 with runners in scoring positions in a 2-1 extra inning loss. Cayla Kessinger's sixth-inning home run was the only offensive bright spot for the Tigers, while Madi Norman pitched 10 strong innings in the loss.
Things went even worse for Missouri in Game 2, as a five-run third inning kickstarted LSU to a 9-2 win. The host Tigers mustered only five hits and batted 2-12 with runners on.
The pair of Tigers face off in the series finale at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The game is available to be streamed on SEC Network+.
Missouri baseball falls to Auburn
Missouri (19-7, 3-4) fell in the series opener 5-2 to host No. 13 Auburn (23-5, 5-2).
Senior Trey Harris led the game off with a home run, but that was as good as it would get for the Tigers. The first four Auburn batters reached base and tagged Missouri starter T.J. Sikkema for two runs and an immediate response.
Auburn added two more runs in the sixth and answered Missouri's second run in the seventh to complete the scoreline. Missouri registered only six hits and went 1-6 with runners in scoring position. Sophomore Sikkema picked up his first loss of the season.
The series continues at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the game available live on SEC Network.
Schweizer shines again for MU track in Stanford Invitational
Karissa Schweizer continued her unmatched track and cross country career at Missouri with another school record Friday, running the ninth-fastest 10,000 meters in collegiate history at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California.
In her collegiate debut in the race, Schweizer clocked 32 minutes, 0.55 seconds to finish third, behind only professionals Gwen Jorgenson and Carrie Dimoff.
Meanwhile, in the San Francisco State Distance Carnival at nearby Chabot College in Hayward, California, redshirt sophomore Jordyn Kleve finished 24th (17:23.04), redshirt sophomore Sophia Racette was 35th (17:32.52) and junior Hannah Thomas 50th (17:45.58) in the women's 5,000. Racette and Thomas each set personal records.
And redshirt freshman Melissa Menghini finished 37th in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 11:26.69.
Columbia College baseball sweeps Harris-Stowe State
Columbia College baseball had a good day on the diamond Friday, sweeping Harris-Stowe State in a pair of shortened games at Atkins Field.
The Cougars pulled out some late-game heroics in Game 1, scoring three runs in the seventh and a walk-off run in the eighth beat the Hornets 4-3. The game was originally shortened to seven innings to accomodate the doubleheader and potential weather.
Tony Montano's two-RBI double got Harris-Stowe on the board in the fifth inning before Leonardo Saldivar Jr. extended the lead to three with a one-out RBI single in the sixth.
Columbia College rallied back in the seventh through former Missouri player Alex Del Rio. Pinch hitting for pitcher Luke Miller, Del Rio brought home the tying runs on a bases-clearing single to centerfield.
An inning later, the Cougars were celebrating after Josh Miller's two-out single to center scored second baseman Bradley Prebay for the win.
No late rally was necessary in Game 2, as the Cougars ran out 3-1 winners. Blade Mckee's third-inning RBI single put Columbia College on the board, and Justin Randle's two-run double in the fifth gave the Cougars everything they would need to secure a win.
Columbia College goes for the series sweep over the Hornets at 1 p.m. Saturday at Atkins Field.
CC golf canceled because of weather
The Columbia College men's golf team was scheduled to compete in the ONU Spring Invitational on Friday in St. Anne, Illinois, but the event was canceled because of the weather.