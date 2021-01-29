After a break of more than two months between the fall and spring portions of the Southeastern Conference season, Missouri volleyball returned to the court with a 3-2 victory over LSU on Friday at Hearnes Center.
No. 17 Missouri (7-2) dropped the opening set 25-23 before taking the next two, 25-22 and 25-18 respectively. LSU (3-4) climbed back into the match with a 25-19 fourth-set victory, but Missouri closed out the night with a 15-9 win in the decisive fifth set.
It was Missouri's fifth straight victory dating back to November. The SEC split its schedule this year to build up to the rescheduled NCAA Tournament, which begins in April.
Kylie DeBerg and Anna Dixon stood out, combining for 44 of Missouri's 67 kills. DeBerg led the way with a game-high 24, while Dixon added 20, still two more than LSU leader Taylor Bannister.
Missouri will host LSU again at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hearnes Center. The contest will be streamed live on SEC Network+. After Saturday, Missouri is scheduled to play six more two-game series against conference opponents through late March.
Missouri gymnastics falls at Florida for fourth straight loss
Against the No. 1 team in the country playing at its best, there was little No. 24 Missouri gymnastics could do.
Sienna Schreiber led the Tigers (0-4) with a 38.750 all-around score, but a dominant Florida team (4-0) stole the show by filling each of the top three all-around positions and setting a new national season high with 197.850 total team points Friday in Gainesville, Florida.
Amaya Marshall was Missouri's second-best performer in the meet, finishing fifth in the all-around with a 38.575. The Tigers ended with a team score of 194.800.
Trinity Thomas was the top individual performer for the Gators. She won the individual titles in vault, beam and floor, topping the all-around with a total score of 39.750.
Missouri has yet to record a win in the Southeastern Conference's conference-only schedule. Although the Tigers are ranked in the top 25 nationally, each opponent they have faced is currently in the top 15. At No. 24, Missouri is actually the lowest of the SEC's eight gymnastics teams.
The Tigers will be idle next week before beginning the second half of their eight-meet schedule at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at home against No. 22 Auburn. The meet will be broadcast on SEC Network.