No. 10 Missouri wrestling went undefeated in its 2021 home-opening duals Saturday, defeating No. 21 Central Michigan and Wyoming to stay undefeated on the season as well as mark career win No. 300 for coach Brian Smith.
To begin the day, Missouri won eight of its 10 bouts against the Mid-American Conference-rival Chippewas for a 30-6 win.
No. 13 Matthew Schmitt, No. 14 Allan Hart, Tolton products No. 3 Brock Mauller and No. 13 Jarrett Jaques, Keegan O'Toole, No. 16 Peyton Mocco, No. 20 Jeremiah Kent and Rocky Elam all notched individual wins in their respective weight classes against CMU.
Schmitt, Hart and Elam each beat ranked opponents in the win against the Chippewas.
In their second matchup of the day, the Tigers won once again in blowout fashion, beating Wyoming 29-3 to give Smith his career landmark moment.
Connor Brown, Schmitt, Hart, Mauller, Jacques, O'Toole, Kent and Rocky and Zach Elam all won their respective individual matchups against the Cowboys.
Smith has been at Missouri since 1998, when he came from Syracuse, which was his first Division I head-coaching job. Within three seasons, Smith helped Missouri to a winning record of 18-3 in 2001-02. Since that season, he hasn't had a Tigers team finish below .500.
The wins keep the Tigers undefeated this year, with a 5-0 record. Their next matchup will be Jan. 17 in Ames, Iowa, where they'll go up against No. 9 Iowa State, No. 23 Northern Iowa and No. 11 Arizona State.
Missouri returns home Jan. 23, when it takes on Northern Illinois and Ohio.
Missouri gymnastics loses first meet of the season at UGA
Missouri went on the road to begin its gymnastics season Friday but came up short, losing 196.150-194.250 to Georgia in a Southeastern Conference showdown.
The Tigers began the meet with a win on bars, leading the Bulldogs 49.025-48.875. However, Georgia overtook the lead after vault, 98.200-97.325, and didn't look back. It bested the Tigers 55.925-48.825 on floor and 48.875-48.100 on beam to close out the night.
Missouri's next meet will be against Alabama on Jan. 15 at the Hearnes Center.