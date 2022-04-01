Columbia College baseball swept its doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange 4-3 and 11-1. The Cougars are now 23-5.

Indy Stanley stood out with six hits across the two games.

Columbia's next game is against Hannibal at 1 p.m. Saturday.

MU tennis falls to Georgia

Missouri tennis lost its match to No. 10 Georgia by a score of 6-1 Friday. Gabriela Martinez was the only Tiger to win their match, beating Meg Kowalski in a singles match.

MU's next match is against No. 29 Tennessee at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mizzou Tennis Complex.

 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri soccer and men's basketball beat writer, Fall 2021. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you