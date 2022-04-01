Columbia College baseball swept its doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange 4-3 and 11-1. The Cougars are now 23-5.
Indy Stanley stood out with six hits across the two games.
Columbia's next game is against Hannibal at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MU tennis falls to Georgia
Missouri tennis lost its match to No. 10 Georgia by a score of 6-1 Friday. Gabriela Martinez was the only Tiger to win their match, beating Meg Kowalski in a singles match.
MU's next match is against No. 29 Tennessee at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mizzou Tennis Complex.