Columbia College volleyball lost to Missouri Baptist University in the championship match of the AMC Tournament in three sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-10). The defeat drops the Cougars’ overall season record to 30-8.
The Spartans dominated the Cougars all across the board, including kills, errors, hitting percentage, aces and assists. Perhaps the most eye-opening statistic was in the kills department, where MBU dominated Columbia 42-19.
Despite the loss, the Cougars still earned a spot in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship. The tournament will begin next Saturday, but Columbia will have to wait until Monday for its opponent to be announced.
MU volleyball loses on the road
Missouri volleyball fell to Georgia in straight sets, marking its seventh straight loss. The Bulldogs (9-15) defeated the Tigers like clockwork, by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-17.
MU (4-23) struggled to generate offensive production, and no Tiger hit double-digit kills.
Missouri will get its shot at redemption at 11 a.m. Sunday. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Stephens basketball capitalizes at Lamoni
Stephens basketball defeated Graceland (Iowa) 67-61 on the road.
Junior standout Allison Moore carried the Stars’ offense, scoring 33 points (10-18 from the field) and grabbing three steals. Her only other teammate to score in double digits was sophomore Myliaha Ezeofor, who dropped 10.
Stephens (2-2) will next play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Cottey College at home.
Cougars trample Waldorf
Columbia College men’s basketball dominated Waldorf in a 95-55 win.
The Cougars (4-3) had four players scoring in double digits to the Warriors’ one, led by Chima Oduocha with 18 points. Columbia also dominated Waldorf from 3-point territory, shooting 45% (10-23) from beyond the arc to Waldorf’s 15% (3-20).
The Cougars will next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Missouri Valley in Marshall.