Columbia College Women's Soccer team opened it's season Sunday on the road against Division-1 foe Southeast Missouri State. The Cougars battled hard for a potential upset, but were ultimately defeated by a score of 1-0. 

Columbia (0-1-0) played with no fear out of the gate, controlling the game for much of the first half. In the first 23 minutes alone, the Cougars had four total shots with three on net, more than the Southeast Missouri (2-2-0). The Redhawks would bend, but not break however, as Southeast Missouri goalkeeper and Hickman graduate Sophia Elfrink would save all three attempts.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

