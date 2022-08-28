The Columbia College women's soccer team opened it's season Sunday on the road against Division I foe Southeast Missouri. The Cougars battled hard for a potential upset but were ultimately defeated by a score of 1-0.
Columbia (0-1-0) played with no fear out of the gate, controlling the game for much of the first half. In the first 23 minutes alone, the Cougars had four total shots with three on net, more than the Southeast Missouri (2-2-0). The Redhawks bent but didn't break, however, as Southeast Missouri goalkeeper and Hickman graduate Sophia Elfrink would save all three attempts.
The pace slowed for the Cougars from there. The Redhawks had a few chances of their own, but Columbia goalie Victoria Heus saved all four shots sent at her and the half ended with neither team drawing first blood.
The second half was more of the same, with each side trading opportunities but each goalkeeper preventing any damage. Each team had seven shots on goal until the 80th minute, when Southeast Missouri forward Megan Heisserer finally broke through and connected on the Redhawks' eighth shot on goal to make it 1-0.
There wasn't another scoring opportunity for the rest of the game, and Columbia's strong upset efforts came up short. The Cougars finished with nine total shots compared to Southeast Missouri's 12.
Columbia goes back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a ranked matchup when it travels to Marion, Indiana, to take on 12th-ranked Indiana-Wesleyan.
Missouri volleyball loses final match of South Dakota Tournament
Competing in the South Dakota Tournament for its first matches of the 2022 season, MU volleyball kicked off its season with a win against Northern Kentucky and losses to No. 4 Louisville and South Dakota.
Missouri entered the season-opening tournament in uncertainty. Following a 2021 campaign that saw the team win only five matches, the Tigers lost five of their players to graduation and transfers, including key would-be-returners Kayla Burbage and Emily Brown. Filling those gaps in the rotation with the returning sophomores from last season, as well as new arrivals such as Madilyn Sell and Riley Buckley, the Tigers are once again looking to try and establish a foundation for their future.
With a roster built of mostly freshman and sophomore returners, the Tigers faced the difficult challenge of letting the glue set for their new and returning players.
After once again losing the first two sets to South Dakota on Sunday, the Tigers managed to take the next two sets and bring the match to a final set.
Despite their best efforts, the Tigers lost the final set 15-13 to drop the match to the Coyotes 3-2.
Kaylee Cox paced the Tigers with 18 kills, while Jordan Iliff added 15. Missouri outpaced South Dakota's offense with a .259 attack percentage, but the Coyotes' offense bested the Tigers' in the final set to seal the match. The Tigers' defense had no answers for Coyote kill leader Elizabeth Juhnke, who led all players with 22 kills on 68 attempts.
Despite leaving South Dakota with a losing record, the Tigers managed to gain invaluable ground as a team. The defensive improvements seen in the Saturday match against Louisville weren't just about adjustments, but the team chemistry and coordination that comes with in-game experience. For a team with such high turnover in the past couple seasons, the early growing pains are necessary for the team's progress.
Missouri continues its season with the Mizzou Invitational on Friday and Saturday, facing off against Abilene Christian and Missouri State on Friday and Northwestern State on Saturday.