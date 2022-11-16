The 2022 NCAA Champion at 165-pounds Keegan O’Toole takes on Lindenwood graduate student Gavin Londoff (copy)

The 2022 NCAA Champion at 165-pounds Keegan O’Toole takes on Lindenwood graduate student Gavin Londoff on Nov. 6 at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. O’Toole and the No. 3 Tigers travel to face No. 5 Arizona State on Thursday in Tempe, Arizona.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

No. 3 Missouri wrestling is gearing up for a trip to the desert, where they’ll face no. 5 Arizona State in an early season dual Thursday at 8 p.m. at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The road dual comes just days after the Tigers hosted their own meet — the Tiger Style Invite, in Kansas City at Staley High School. Missouri welcomed No. 25 Cal Poly, Illinois, Drexel, Little Rock and Maryland.

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

