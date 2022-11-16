No. 3 Missouri wrestling is gearing up for a trip to the desert, where they’ll face no. 5 Arizona State in an early season dual Thursday at 8 p.m. at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.
The road dual comes just days after the Tigers hosted their own meet — the Tiger Style Invite, in Kansas City at Staley High School. Missouri welcomed No. 25 Cal Poly, Illinois, Drexel, Little Rock and Maryland.
The Tigers dominated at the invite, collecting five individual weight titles, placing 14 wrestlers in individual top-three spots and scoring 187.5 team points, which was more than 50 points more than second-place Cal Poly (129.5).
The invite offered high-class competition: MU’s Brock Mauller and Keegan O’Toole faced off against top-15 ranked opponents in their final matches.
But Arizona State has seven wrestlers ranked in the top 20 of their individual weight classes.
The Sun Devils won their first dual of the season against No. 21 Rutgers 25-16 on Saturday. Then, Sunday and Monday, ASU participated in the Journeyman Collegiate Classic, where seven of its wrestlers won individual titles.
Arizona State’s dual against Missouri on marks its home opener. There will be a total of 10 All-Americans seeing action on the mat. Of the 20 wrestlers, 16 competing are nationally ranked in their individual weight classes.
After Saturday’s invite, Missouri head coach Brad Smith said he wants to see his team keep the momentum high in finals rounds.
“We have to score takedowns in these big matches, multiple takedowns get more points,” he said. “I think we have a really good squad, we still have a lot of things to work on.”
The slate of individual matches pits six top-10 wrestlers against each other. In the 149-pound weight class, No. 8 Mauller of Missouri will face No. 3 Kyle Parco.
Missouri’s defending national champion, No. 1 Keegan O’Toole, will face No. 19 Tony Negron, who went undefeated on his way to the 165 title at the Journeyman Collegiate Classic over the weekend.
MU’s No. 7 Zach Elam is set to face No. 1 Cohlton Shultz, who finished in second place in the 2022 NCAA championships in the heavyweight division.
Mauller, O’Toole and Elam are undefeated so far this season, and Thursday’s matches will be a strong test of those records.
With only four days of rest between the invite and Thursday’s dual, the Tigers needed to make the most of the practices that they had. Smith said his wrestlers are great at addressing specific situations to work on and get better.
“Our last night to practice this week is Wednesday, it’s a quick week in a long season,” he said. “We have to keep going and not get down on ourselves.”
Missouri has faced Arizona State five times in the past — most recently in February 2022, when the Tigers defeated the Sun Devils 19-14. MU is 2-4-1 all-time against Arizona State.
After Thursday’s dual, the Tigers face short rest again. They’ll head to St. Charles for the Lindenwood Open on Saturday. MU defeated Lindenwood in this season’s opening dual 55-0.
Thursday’s dual against Arizona State will be streamed live on Pac-12 Insider.