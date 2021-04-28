Jessica Yuen withdrew from her first event of the 2020-21 season and finished in a tie for 72nd in her second. Three of her first five rounds of the season were in the 80s. It looked like a season that was doomed to end after the SEC Championship for a player who had twice made it to the NCAA regional round and once to the National Championship for Missouri women’s golf.
A wrist injury that had disrupted the previous season persisted, and through the first two events of the new season, she had a scoring average of 82 — a far sight worse than her collegiate career average of 73.5.
Yuen had five events remaining to steady the ship in her final season of collegiate golf. By the time those five events were up, she had reduced her scoring average to 74.9, and as a result, will see another event as a Tiger.
During Wednesday’s selection show for the NCAA regional, Yuen was among a group of 24 individual golfers to make the cut without being on one of the 72 qualified teams. She will compete at the Louisville Regional site at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky, on May 10-12.
“I didn’t want to get my hopes up with saying, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna make it,‘ but there was a part of me that knew I was going to,” Yuen said. “But I wanted to actually see my name on TV and get that news.”
An excellent spring was the only way into the tournament for Yuen after a difficult start to the year, and that was what she managed. Missouri played 12 rounds in four events during the spring. In that run, Yuen averaged 72.4.
It sealed an invitation to the NCAA regional, one that had looked nigh on impossible after two events.
Yuen said that she dug herself a hole by setting her expectations too high while carrying an injury into the new season. After that, there was nothing left to lose.
“You’re just going to have to go out and put aside all these negative feelings that you have,” Yuen said. “And getting the help that I needed with sports psychologists, therapy, getting my mental state a lot better, healthier, I realized that was what I needed. It wasn’t swinging or anything like that. I knew I had the game, that I’m capable of playing great golf.”
Missouri coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said that the turnaround was hard to believe.
“That first tournament at The Blessing (in Fayetteville, Arkansas), such a hard golf course in tough conditions, it really rocked her,” Priesmeyer said. “I had never seen her that low and in that place. And then the next the tournament was a little bit of the same.
“She flipped a switch. We had a little chat after the second tournament in the fall, and she just flipped a switch. And she’s not looked back.”
As her form began to trend in the correct direction, both Yuen and Priesmeyer said that they didn’t discuss the possibility of a regional berth until after the SEC Championship on April 14-18.
“We didn’t want to talk too much about the future,” Yuen said. “I didn’t even know I had a chance into regionals until SECs was over.”
The system worked. Yuen posted a 2-under 214 over three rounds at the conference championship, and though she might not have known it then, she had secured an extension to her season.
Yuen ranks fifth in scoring average among the six individual golfers who were invited to Simpsonville. The top three golfers not a part of a qualifying team at each regional site will advanceto Scottsdale, Arizona, where the national tournament is to be held May 21-26
Yuen said her goal is to qualify, but she wants to stick to the process that has gotten her this far: playing freely.
“My goal at regionals is to say, ‘Hey, this might be your last tournament,‘” Yuen said. “Don’t have high expectations. If you do make to the nationals, that’s great, that’s even better, but if you don’t, this is a great way to end your college career.”