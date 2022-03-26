For the second time in as many days, No. 21 Missouri softball found itself in a deficit too deep to overcome. The Tigers lost 5-3 to Ole Miss on Saturday in the middle contest of the three-game SEC series.
Once again, Missouri’s offense was held in check by the Rebels' pitching. Ole Miss freshman Catelyn Riley allowed three runs on six hits and one walk in a complete-game effort. Riley’s few blemishes came in the form of three solo home runs.
Riley and Missouri starter Laurin Krings each threw four scoreless innings before Kendyll Bailey put the Tigers (19-11, 0-4) in front with a solo home run in the top of the fifth.
Ole Miss (23-7, 2-3) nearly got on the board in the second inning with a two-out rally. After back-to-back strikeouts opened the Rebels’ turn at the plate, KK Esparza singled to right field. Mikayla Allee then struck a double over the head of Brooke Wilmes in center field. Esparza raced around third, but a perfect relay from Wilmes to shortstop Jenna Laird to catcher Hatti Moore cut Esparza down at the plate.
Another Ole Miss scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the fifth, with the Tigers ahead 1-0 after Bailey’s solo homer in the top of the inning. The Rebels put two runners aboard with a walk and a single, setting the stage for Bre Roper, who turned around Krings’ 3-2 offering for a three-run home run to center field.
The Rebels worked for more in the inning. Two batters after Paige Smith walked, Abbey Latham cranked a two-run big fly to center field, making it 5-1 Ole Miss and turning a dreary inning for Missouri into a recurring nightmare. For the second consecutive game, Ole Miss had distanced itself from the Tigers with a five-run inning.
Krings ended her day allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 4⅔ innings. Two of the three batters Krings walked came around to score on home runs.
Bailey kick-started Missouri’s comeback attempt in the top of the seventh with her second solo home run. She finished 3 for 3 — making up half of the Tigers’ hits — with two long balls.
Gabi Deters reached down on a 2-2 pitch to send a solo home run to right-center two batters after Bailey, cutting Ole Miss’ lead to 5-3, but that would be Missouri’s final hit to celebrate, as back-to-back outs ended the game.
Aside from Bailey and Deters, Laird was the only Missouri player to record a hit. The sophomore went 2 for 4 to extend her hit streak to eight games.