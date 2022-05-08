For the third consecutive day, No. 24 Missouri softball and No. 6 Alabama played a nail-biter. In a game so close that any pitch, hit or coaching decision could swing the outcome at a moment’s notice, a disputed home run ruling became the center story in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Unable to overcome Ashley Prange’s home run and Alabama starter Montana Fouts, the Tigers lost 3-1 to the Crimson Tide on Sunday.
After Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Alabama (41-10, 16-8 SEC) threatened during its at bat. Kali Heivilin reached on Kendyll Bailey’s fielding error and KJ Haney drew a walk to put two runners on base.
With two outs, Prange came up to bat. Prange homered off Missouri starter Jordan Weber in the series opener and appeared to do so again in the fourth inning of Sunday’s contest. Prange pulled Weber’s 2-1 offering to left field, where the ball hit off Casidy Chaumont’s glove, bounced off the top of the padding on the wall and landed in the outfield.
Chaumont picked up the ball and threw it home, but it was too late. The umpire standing on the left field line was signaling for a home run. Alabama players had run to home plate to celebrate with their teammates who were rounding the bases. It was 3-1 Alabama — a fact that went unchanged after the umpires put on their headsets and then talked with both coaches.
Chaumont appeared surprised by the final ruling. To her and many others, it seemed she had made another jaw-dropping play, but the Tigers were forced to carry on with their new reality.
Missouri (33-19, 12-11) was tasked with staging a comeback against Fouts, a task that proved too difficult, even for an offense that entered the weekend as potent as any.
The Tigers’ first and only run resulted from an Alabama miscue. Fouts was perfect through her first three innings before Jenna Laird tapped an infield single in the top of the fourth. In a scoreless game, Brooke Wilmes bunted Laird to second base. Bailey then hit a grounder to Fouts, who threw over the first baseman’s head to bring home a Missouri run.
After the error, Fouts returned to form. She struck out back-to-back hitters to end the top of the fourth and stifled the Tigers’ offense the rest of the way.
Fouts struck out six and allowed four hits in a complete-game effort. The only run she surrendered was unearned.
With Sunday’s loss, Missouri will turn its attention to the SEC Tournament, where a potential rematch with Alabama looms. Seven-seed MU will start its tournament slate against tenth-seeded Auburn at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida.