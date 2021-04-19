Missouri baseball will not be playing Missouri State on Tuesday, as the game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test and contract tracing within the Bears’ program, according to a release.
The game was supposed to be the second half of a home-and-home series between the two schools. The Tigers fell 7-5 in the first matchup April 13.
With the win, Missouri State leads the all-time series between the two state schools 30-29. MU had won the previous four meetings dating back to 2018, but the Tigers will have to wait for another opportunity to even the record.
Next up for MU is Georgia, who is slated to pay a visit to Columbia this weekend. Georgia is 23-12 and 7-8 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are coming off a series win against Kentucky and play Clemson on Tuesday.