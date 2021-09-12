J'Den Michael Tbory Cox of United States holds a national flag

J’den Michael Tbory Cox celebrates his victory over Alireza Mohammad Karimimachiani of Iran in their gold match of the men’s 92kg category during the Wrestling World Championships on Sept. 21, 2019, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Cox qualified for the U.S. World Team on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Anvar Ilyasov/The Associated Press

Former Missouri wrestler J'den Cox added to his already impressive resume Sunday by qualifying for the U.S. World Team in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cox beat Kollin Moore in both legs of a best-of-three match in the 92-kg final to book his ticket to World Championships in Oslo, Norway.

Cox won the first match 5-0 and the second match 4-0.

Current Tigers Brock Mauller and Jarrett Jacques also wrestled in the trials in the 70-kg class. Mauller advanced to the quarterfinal before being beaten by top-seed James Green. Jacques was eliminated in the first round by Brayton Lee.

