Former Missouri wrestler J'den Cox added to his already impressive resume Sunday by qualifying for the U.S. World Team in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cox beat Kollin Moore in both legs of a best-of-three match in the 92-kg final to book his ticket to World Championships in Oslo, Norway.
Cox won the first match 5-0 and the second match 4-0.
Current Tigers Brock Mauller and Jarrett Jacques also wrestled in the trials in the 70-kg class. Mauller advanced to the quarterfinal before being beaten by top-seed James Green. Jacques was eliminated in the first round by Brayton Lee.