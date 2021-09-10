Former Missouri wrestler J'den Cox will be participating in the Men's Freestyle Worlds Team Trials on Saturday. Current Tigers Brock Mauller and Jarrett Jacques will also be participating in the event.
Winners in each weight class will join USA for the World Championships in Norway.
Cox is the No. 1 seed for the 92 kg class. Mauller and Jacques are the No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, at 70 kg.
Mauller is a three-time NCAA All-American, most recently after finishing fifth at the NCAA Tournament last season in St. Louis. Jacques also qualified for the tournament, finishing with a 3-2 record.
“We are excited to watch both our present and former wrestlers face off against some of the best competition the United States has to offer,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said in a news release. “Brock and Jarrett have worked hard to get to this point in their athletic careers and I’m looking forward to see them go out and show what they have.”