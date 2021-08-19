Former Missouri wrestler J'den Cox has registered for the World Team Trials, which are set to take place Sept. 11-12 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Cox is signed up for the 92 kilogram weight class in the men's freestyle. At the close of early registration, he is one of two Olympic medalists currently entered and the only one in his weight class.
The former Tiger and Hickman Kewpie missed his weigh-in April 2 at the U.S. Olympic trials, where he was considered a contender to qualify for the Tokyo Games. He was scheduled to compete at 97 kg in that event.
Rising Missouri seniors and Tolton alumni Brock Mauller and Jarret Jacques are also registered for the tournament. They will each compete in the 70 kg weight division.