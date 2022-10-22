Missouri sophomore Kaylee Cox slammed a career-high 34 kills Saturday against Ole Miss, but it wasn’t enough, as the Tigers fell to the Rebels 3-2 (25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14) in Oxford, Mississippi.

After landing her 34th kill of the match to bring the Tigers within one point in the final set, Cox served up a gem for her second ace of the night and knotted the score at 14-14.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

