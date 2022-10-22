Missouri sophomore Kaylee Cox slammed a career-high 34 kills Saturday against Ole Miss, but it wasn’t enough, as the Tigers fell to the Rebels 3-2 (25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14) in Oxford, Mississippi.
After landing her 34th kill of the match to bring the Tigers within one point in the final set, Cox served up a gem for her second ace of the night and knotted the score at 14-14.
The rising MU star’s career night came up just short of carrying her team to victory, as Ole Miss (9-10, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) rode the momentum of a 10-1 run at the end of the fourth set into the fifth frame and all the way to its second win in as many days.
Missouri’s woes in crunch time continued, as the Tigers blew another crucial lead, this one costing them what would have been their second victory in conference play.
The five-set loss cements Missouri’s spot in last place in the SEC behind Alabama.
Led by Cox’s double-double, the Tigers offense flipped the switch from its abysmal performance in the first set to finish with a .244 hitting percentage on the day and an improved showing from their match against the Rebels on Friday. The offensive adjustment after the first set proved especially valuable for Missouri (8-11, 1-8), as the offense combined for a .305 hitting percentage across the final four sets.
Missouri’s 25-16 win in the second set served as a stepping stone for the young Tigers roster, which blew a three-point lead on a game point the night before to hand Ole Miss a 2-0 lead.
After Friday’s mishap sunk the team’s morale and took Missouri out of the match entirely, the Tigers clamped down hard this time out. They got off to an early eight-point lead and blasted their way to a second-set win, erasing the Rebels’ momentum from the first set and resetting the dynamic of the entire match.
Missouri’s inexperience came back to haunt it in the fourth set, as a 9-0 run from the Rebels swiped a win from the Tigers’ grasp and brought the match to a decisive final set. The composure to prevent sets from spiraling out of control was absent in the finale.
Tigers setter Riley Buckley managed a steady offensive system from the second set on, collecting 52 assists as the Tigers combined for 72 kills on 182 attempts. Anna Dixon complemented Cox’s night with 17 kills on 38 attempts. The rest of the Tigers combined for 21 kills total, a remarkable departure from their normally balanced offensive approach.
Senior libero Leandra Mangual-Duran, who returned to her starting role after being in concussion protocols, led the Tigers’ receiving effort with 25 digs and four assists. Cox added 10 digs to record her 10th double-double of the season.
Missouri gets another week to rest before hosting Georgia (14-5, 5-3) at 1 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Bulldogs enter the match fresh off a 3-0 upset of No. 11 Florida and a weekend series with Alabama.