Missouri men’s golf shot 21-over 309 in the second round of the Morgan Hill Regional on Tuesday at The Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, California. The Tigers dropped four spots on the leaderboard and are now tied for 10th.

Every team shot over par in the second round, but the Tigers’ 309 was the third-worst score of the day. Five teams advance from the regional to the NCAA Championships later this month. MU trails fifth-place BYU by 12 strokes with 18 holes to play.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700