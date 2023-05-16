Missouri men’s golf shot 21-over 309 in the second round of the Morgan Hill Regional on Tuesday at The Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, California. The Tigers dropped four spots on the leaderboard and are now tied for 10th.
Every team shot over par in the second round, but the Tigers’ 309 was the third-worst score of the day. Five teams advance from the regional to the NCAA Championships later this month. MU trails fifth-place BYU by 12 strokes with 18 holes to play.
Charlie Crockett’s 1-over 73 was MU’s best score of the day. The senior from England is tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard at 1 under, three strokes off the 36-hole leaders.
Missouri freshman and overnight leader Alfons Bondesson joined Crockett in a tie for sixth. He shot 76 in the second round.
Bondesson and Crockett are both in contention for an individual birth to the NCAA Championships. The top finisher who is not a member of the five qualifying teams receives an individual berth. Currently, NC State’s Maximilian Steinlechner would earn the bid. He is 4 under and tied for the individual lead.
Jack Lundin shot 79 for Mizzou and is tied for 56th. Antonio Safa and DJ Springer both shot 81. Safa is tied for 68th, and Springer is tied for 72nd.
The Tigers tee off at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday for the final round of the regional.
CC softball beats top seed, on brink of World Series berth
Ella Schouten pitched a complete game for the second straight day, and third-seeded Columbia College softball kept its unbeaten week at the NAIA Championship Opening Round going by defeating top-seeded and ninth-ranked Marian (Indiana) 4-2 in Indianapolis. The Cougars now have two chances to win their bracket and advance to the World Series.
Schouten, a Rock Bridge alum, struck out 12 and allowed one earned run on eight hits to lead Columbia to victory. On Monday, she pitched seven innings of one-hit ball.
Hickman grad Athena Wheeler hit a solo home run in the top of the second to open the scoring. The Cougars doubled their lead in the third when a Bailey Merritt bunt single and a throwing error scored Suzanna Shanks.
Marian got runs across in the third and sixth innings, but those were on either end of Cougars freshman Tasia Green’s two-run home run in the fourth that put Columbia out of sight.
The Cougars will face either Marian or Middle Georgia State — which face off in an elimination game Wednesday morning — for a shot at securing a World Series berth at noon Wednesday in Indianapolis. Should Columbia lose that game, it will face a winner-takes-all matchup later in the day.
CC baseball game postponed
Columbia College baseball’s game against Cumberlands in the NAIA Championships Opening Round was postponed because of inclement weather.
The Cougars and Patriots, both of whom won their first games of the double-elimination bracket, now play at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of the game will have two guaranteed shots at securing a berth to the NAIA World Series.