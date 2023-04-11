Junior Charlie Crockett recorded a career-low score to finish second and helped Missouri golf to its best finish at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

The senior from England finished with a score of 18-under 198. Crockett's 198 is the second lowest score in program history. Only Hayden Buckley has shot better for the Tigers with a 197 at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in 2017. Buckley now plays on the PGA Tour.

