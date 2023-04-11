Junior Charlie Crockett recorded a career-low score to finish second and helped Missouri golf to its best finish at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
The senior from England finished with a score of 18-under 198. Crockett's 198 is the second lowest score in program history. Only Hayden Buckley has shot better for the Tigers with a 197 at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational in 2017. Buckley now plays on the PGA Tour.
"I think the key to scoring pretty good around Old Hawthorne is to hit good wedges," Crockett said. "You can go at greens like (hole) five and (hole) eight, but it's important to hit your wedges close, too, because that takes a lot (of) stress off the driver."
Crockett made 18 birdies, two eagles and just four bogeys in the tournament.
"The first seven holes out here at Old Hawthorne aren't necessarily as easy but after that you can get going," Crockett explained. Crockett played holes 8-18 13-under across three rounds.
Crockett's stellar play led Missouri to a second place finish with a team score of 40-under 824, equaling the previous tournament record set by Texas Christian in 2019.
Despite Missouri's strong scoring, No. 5 Illinois broke away from the field, shooting 796 to win the team title. The Fighting Illini's 68-under par performance shattered the previous tournament record for a team score.
"... Hats off to Illinois, they played well," MU coach Mark Hankins said. "I was following two or three of our guys and their guys were playing well. So you know, you can't really play defense in golf."
"We did our job this week and unfortunately it wasn't good enough," Crockett said. "But I'm really happy with the team's performance."
Leading the Illini, Jackson Buchanan shot 22-under 194 to take medalist honors and set a new 54-hole scoring record at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational. On Monday, Buchanan also broke the single round scoring record at the tournament, firing a 10-under 62.
The 2023 Tiger Collegiate Invitational was the final home tournament of MU coach Mark Leroux's career. This is Leroux's 19th and final season with the program.
"It's great to come to this point in my career," Leroux said. "Having our assistant coach leave for another position and Coach Hankins in the wing, coming on board with our program and getting a deal where he gets to continue for the next three years when I'm done here. I don't think I could have written a better scenario or story."
While Leroux said he wanted to take in the final few holes of his last home tournament at the helm of the MU program, he admitted No. 25 Kansas State's late charge up the leaderboard prevented him.
"I would say I was really anxious the whole time," Leroux said. "... With a regional bid on the line and how close we are in the rankings to get one of those at large spots, this really meant a lot to us."
Luckily for Leroux, MU held off the Wildcats and edged them by four strokes.
"Each one of these guys had to do what they're supposed to do," Hankins said. "Charlie and I like to say 'Just do your job.' You can't help your teammates out necessarily. You just have to go put up a number, and I think all of them were grinding to do that."
"These guys have continually gotten better, (are) competing better, (are) focusing better and they're starting to trust each other more and more," Hankins added.
Missouri returns to the course Monday to play its final regular season tournament, The Boilermaker Invitational, in West Lafayette, Indiana.