Round 2 of Jordan Weber vs. Elizabeth Hightower started much like the first. The Tigers jumped to an early lead off Hightower, and Weber held the Gators scoreless through much of the game.
Again just like in the previous matchup, Florida hit a late three-run homer to take a lead, giving Missouri little time to mount a comeback. Once again, it proved to be too much. The Tigers fell 3-2 in the last home game of the season Sunday to drop the series to No. 3 Florida.
Weber carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Apart from a couple walks and hit batters, Florida could do nothing against her. After giving up a pair of hits in the sixth, she exited with a 2-0 lead to a well-deserved standing ovation for her performance.
Then, just like in Friday’s game where she exited with a lead, her relief was unable to hang on. For a team that has been so good at hanging onto leads this season, it is somewhat new territory for many of the Tigers’ players to lose a game late.
“They need to be telling themselves ‘I don’t like feeling like this,’” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “We had our opportunities; it was literally in our hands and it was taken away from us and we have to remember that now for every single game the rest of the season and know in the seventh inning we don’t want to feel the way were feeling right now.”
Sunday's pitcher to help Florida rally was Laurin Krings. She entered with two on and one out for Weber in the sixth, striking out both batters she faced to get out of the jam.
Krings struck out the first batter of the inning before she gave up a double and hit a batter to put two runners on. Hannah Adams came up next, and after Krings battled her to a full count, she took a pitch just over the padding in left, giving Florida the lead.
“She just got behind and probably thought a little bit more about what the situation was, what was at stake rather than just trusting what she can do,” Anderson said.
Anderson does think the big victory in Game 2 helped solidify Missouri’s chances of hosting a regional, but it doesn’t make this loss sting any less.
For the pitchers, there is a lesson to be learned from this and Friday’s games.
The Tigers take pride in the fact that they are never out of a ballgame with the offense they have. They have come back late in games a number of times this season. After this weekend, Anderson said they need to start looking at opponents with a similar mindset.
“We gotta do a better job in realizing that the opponent’s never out of a ballgame,” Anderson said. “From here on out every game we play is gonna be like this. Its gonna to the wire and we never have the game won.”
With just one series left to close out the regular season, that’s a lesson they will need to take in quickly.