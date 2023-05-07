In a set-up almost identical to Saturday's tied game, Kara Daly led Missouri softball to another walk-off win over No. 12 Arkansas at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The sophomore stepped up to the plate opposite Arkansas' senior pitcher Chenise Delce, battled her way to a full count and smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to clinch Mizzou's 7-6 victory.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.