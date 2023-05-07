In a set-up almost identical to Saturday's tied game, Kara Daly led Missouri softball to another walk-off win over No. 12 Arkansas at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The sophomore stepped up to the plate opposite Arkansas' senior pitcher Chenise Delce, battled her way to a full count and smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to clinch Mizzou's 7-6 victory.
The long ball to left field not only won the Battle Line Rivalry series , but it also allowed the Tigers to take their first Southeastern Conference series of the season.
Missouri (33-23, 7-17 SEC) came into Sunday's rubber match hot off a similar walk-off win over Arkansas (38-16, 14-10 SEC) on Saturday, where Maddie Snider and Daly knocked consecutive home runs in the eighth inning to seal the victory. The Tigers fell in the series-opening game 9-0 on Friday.
"Honestly, when I hit it, I didn't think it was going," Daly said . "I was just trying to run as fast as I could. That feeling coming into home was pretty awesome."
Mizzou overcame several multi-run deficits throughout the day, first after the Razorbacks took the lead in the first inning thanks to Cylie Halvorson's two-run home run.
Megan Moll answered in the second, cutting Arkansas' lead in half with a sacrifice fly , Julia Crenshaw.
In the third, Snider led off with a single to left field, which marked Mizzou's first hit of the game. Jenna Laird followed, laying down a successful bunt and Honnold drew a walk to load the bases. With no one out, Arkansas' new pitcher, Nikki McGaffin, retired Daly and caught Snider at home on Crenshaw's fielder's choice.
Missouri almost missed their opportunity , but Maddie Gallagher sent a shot into the outfield, scoring two and putting the Tigers up 3-2.
With two outs and runners on the first and second bases in the fourth, Laurin Krings relieved Harrison in the circle. A single loaded the bases and Atalyia Rijo clobbered a grand slam to right field, giving the Razorbacks a three-run lead.
Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson said she had to remind her team to keep grinding after Rijo's grand slam, because they had "a lot of opportunities left." She said she wanted to keep the game close so the Tigers might be able to tie it up, and hopefully win.
Riley Frizell did just that to keep the momentum rolling.
The junior first baseman smashed a leadoff home run on of the first pitch thrown her way, cutting into Arkansas' lead in the fourth inning.
"My mentality going into that (at-bat) was 'I need to pick myself up and my team up and produce for my teammates,'" Frizell said.
Frizell said it was important to stay positive and remind her team that they would come back after giving up those four runs in the third.
Missouri loaded the bases again in the fifth inning, which gave Frizell the opportunity to RBI single into left field to score the two tying runs.
The following innings remained scoreless thanks to relief pitcher Taylor Pannell, who earned her second consecutive win in the circle, until Daly's walk-off homer on one out in the seventh inning.
Anderson said the "much-needed" victory was a product of how well Missouri is playing right now, which is especially important as the Tigers head to the SEC Tournament this week.
The No. 13-seed Tigers will face No. 12 Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to begin postseason play.
"Everybody has an opportunity and everyone has a chance to be able to win," Anderson said. "The game on Tuesday is no different than the game today. It's no different than we win that and play on Wednesday."
Frizell said that although Missouri's season was touch-and-go for the most part, the Tigers are "going to come out with a vengeance," because "why not?"