No. 18 Missouri softball came away from a long day of play with nothing to show for it. The Tigers lost 9-6 to No. 14 Northwestern in 10 innings before falling 7-4 to Stanford in eight innings in the Mizzou Classic on Saturday.
Rachel Lewis started Northwestern on the right note with a solo home run two batters into the first inning. It was the first of two times the Wildcats’ right fielder trotted freely around the bases.
Missouri’s Alex Honnold began her big game in the second inning, lacing an opposite-field single to score Casidy Chaumont and tie the game 1-1.
The Tigers’ lead was short-lived. Emma Raabe’s fielding error began the top of the third inning and foreshadowed what was to come for Missouri. After a groundout, Tigers starter Laurin Krings dug herself into a hole with consecutive walks, loading the bases. Angela Zedak put Northwestern back in front with a two-run single that landed just inside the right field line. Hannah Cady added another run — the second unearned run for Krings in the inning — with a sacrifice fly.
Honnold was responsible for the Tigers’ score in the fourth inning. The sophomore added her second RBI with a double to right field, cutting Northwestern’s lead to 4-2.
Both teams’ pitchers worked in damage control through the early portion of the game; neither side pitched a clean frame through the first four innings.
After a quiet fifth inning, the Tigers made more noise in the sixth. Kendyll Bailey got the inning rolling with a sharp double down the left field line. After three more at-bats, Missouri loaded the bases for Brooke Wilmes, who singled in a run and kept the bases loaded. Jenna Laird then gave the Tigers their first lead of the game when she lofted a two-RBI single into shallow center field.
Lewis’ second home run came when the Wildcats needed it most. With Missouri clinging to a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, Lewis hit a line-drive shot to left-center that carried onto the berm, knotting the game at 5-5.
The result was extra innings.
The Tigers rallied in the bottom of the eighth. After back-to-back two-out walks, Kimberly Wert singled to left field. Wilmes raced home from second base and went head-first into the plate. In a bang-bang play, home plate umpire Scott Mair ruled Wilmes out at home. Mair had drawn the ire of Missouri’s crowd up to that point, and the call did him no favors.
After scoreless eighth and ninth innings, the international tiebreaker was put into effect in the 10th. Northwestern took its free runner and never looked back. The Wildcats exploded for four runs in the 10th, building a lead the Tigers could not overcome in the bottom of the frame.
After the three-and-a-half hour contest between Missouri and Northwestern, the Tigers and Stanford played the first three innings of their game in a stalemate. Missouri’s Jordan Weber and Stanford’s Alana Vawter traded scoreless frame for scoreless frame, showing why they’re the aces of their respective staffs.
The Tigers got to Vawter in the fourth inning, putting a trio of runs on the board to break up the string of zeros. After Chaumont singled, Bailey sent a two-run homer to left-center. Next up, Hatti Moore made it back-to-back big flies for Missouri with a solo shot to center.
Stanford made its mark in the sixth inning. Ellee Eck put a dent in the Tigers’ advantage with a two-run triple before Taylor Gindlesperger erased the lead completely with an RBI single to tie it 3-3.
For the second time in the day, Missouri headed to extra innings, and for the second time it was sunk by its opponent’s big inning.
In the eighth inning, Stanford pushed across two runs on back-to-back fielder’s choice plays that failed to cut the runner down at the plate. Aly Kaneshiro then hit a sacrifice fly before Emily Schultz singled to plate the fourth run of the inning and cap off her 4 for 4 game.
As Missouri’s prospects of coming away from Saturday’s games with a win grew darker, so did the field. With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, the lights went out at Mizzou Softball Stadium, causing a 15-minute delay.
After play resumed, Kara Daly homered to lead off the bottom of the eighth for the Tigers, but it sparked nothing further. The Tigers dropped their second game of the day.