Missouri baseball’s Friday night was ugly.
The Tigers fell to Dallas Baptist for just the second time in school history.
The first time? Thursday night.
With the 8-0 loss, Missouri moves to 1-2 all time against DBU. The first time the teams met, in 2007, Missouri came out on top 11-7.
At the plate, Missouri (3-7) hitters looked totally lost Friday. They were in the batter’s box at Dr. Pepper Ballpark but they could not hit the ball. Missouri was held to just two hits in the game, coming from Brandt Belk and Torin Montgomery.
All the blame for the lack of success cannot be placed on Missouri hitters, though. DBU’s starter, Dominic Hamel, was on another level. Along with the low hit total, Hamel racked up a personal best 13 strikeouts in six innings. His relief staff added three more. Missouri only had seven baserunners the entire game. DBU pitchers had four 1-2-3 innings and only saw more than four Missouri batters in an inning twice all night.
Designated hitter Chad McDaniel and shortstop Joshua Day both lost their eight-game hitting streaks. McDaniel went 0-4 in the contest and Day struck out and drew a walk in his two plate appearances.
Mark Vierling, McDaniel, Montgomery, Luke Mann and catcher Mike Coletta all struck out more than once, and Coletta was one away from a golden sombrero, getting sliced up thrice.
Meanwhile, Missouri pitchers had another mediocre outing.
Spencer Miles started out rock-solid, but got shaky after two innings. He is credited with the loss after going 4⅓ innings, giving up three earned runs and two unearned runs.
Trae Robertson threw well for 3 innings following Miles. The lefty struck out six of the 15 batters he faced, only giving up one run. When he came out for the ninth with a 5-run deficit, it was clear he had started to wear down. After fooling the first batter, catching him looking, Robertson walked three consecutive Patriots to load the bases. DBU cashed in for three more against Robertson and Ty Wilmsmeyer, who came in for the final two outs and was not credited with any earned runs.
Not all of the blame for DBU’s runs are on Missouri’s pitchers. The Tigers had two errors, with one directly leading to a Patriot run. DBU baserunners had their way on the basepaths, and in the third inning Coletta threw a ball into the outfield trying to catch a runner red-handed. DBU tacked another unearned run on Miles in the top of the third off a Coletta passed ball.
Coletta only threw out one would-be thief Friday, while the rest of the Patriots pulled off enough heists to rival Butch Cassidy. DBU racked up five stolen bases.
Missouri coach Steve Bieser only provided one sentence in the post-game news release.
"We just have to find a way to keep fighting."
It’ll have an opportunity to show its grit against a solid Oklahoma team, but Missouri has a long way to go to prove itself.