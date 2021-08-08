Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele played 6:31 for Spain in its 83-22 rout of Brazil at the U19 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Hungary.
Dembele scored two points and was +14.
Spain's Begona de Santiago, who plays for Club Estudiantes in Madrid, led all players with 15 points. She also had six rebounds.
Maiara Pereira led Brazil with nine points.
Dembele and Spain play their final game of the group stage against France on Tuesday. The winner of the game wins Group C and will play the last place team from Group D on Wednesday. The loser will play the third place team in Group D.
The game between Dembele's Spain and France was listed as one of the "five must watch games" of the group stage in a news release. The game will be streamed on the FIBA - The Basketball Channel YouTube page.