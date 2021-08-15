Missouri deputy athletic director for external operations Ryan Alpert is leaving the school to become Tennessee's deputy AD and chief operating officer. The announcement from Tennessee came Sunday.
He begins in Knoxville later this month.
This was Alpert's second time working for Missouri, which began in April 2020. He was in charge of developing revenue streams and oversaw ticketing, marketing and fundraising.
He was also the liaison to Mizzou Sports Properties and the sport administrator for both basketball teams. Alpert also lead and had oversight on the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
He spent two years as Florida Atlantic's deputy athletic director between his two stints at Missouri.
Before he came to Missouri, he spent five years at Memphis as an assistant director of development before being promoted to the director of development and then assistant athletic director.
Alpert is the second deputy athletic director to leave Missouri this summer. Former deputy director Nick Joos left the school to join the athletic department at his alma mater, Iowa State.