Iowa State athletics announced Friday that Nick Joos is joining its athletic department as a senior associate athletics director. He is leaving Missouri, where he held the positions of deputy athletics director and chief communications officer.
"He will hit the ground running and have an immediate impact on our department's continued success," Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a news release.
Joos, an Iowa State alumnus, is returning to his alma mater.
"I am honored to be reuniting with the Cyclone family after watching from afar for so many years," Joos said in the release. "My decision to attend Iowa State, coupled with the education and opportunities provided me within athletics as a student ... prepared me well for a professional career that has now come full circle."
Joos had been with Missouri since 2017, serving three years as deputy athletics director.