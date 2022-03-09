Missouri baseball had a two-run lead going in to the eighth inning versus Gonzaga, but gave up seven straight runs to lose 10-5. Three different pitchers stepped on the mound in the inning — none of them coming away clean.
First it was Tony Neubeck.
The freshman came in the sixth inning and pitched two scoreless frames. Things fell apart when he allowed the first two batters get on base in the eighth, getting pulled shortly after.
Ian Lohse was up next. The sophomore made his second appearance on the season and promptly walked his first batter to load the bases with no outs. It looked like Lohse could've got out of the jam as he recorded back-to-back outs, but it wasn't to be. Shea Kramer singled up the middle, driving in two runs. Lohse then walked another batter to reload the bases before getting taken out of the game.
The final pitcher in the eighth for the Tigers was Austin Cheeley. He had made five appearances before Wednesday giving up just two runs, but was ineffective against the Bulldogs, giving up five. He was only charged for one however, as three were assigned to Lohse and one was unearned. The inning finally ended when Cheeley induced a pop-fly to shortstop, but the damage was done. The seven-run inning was too much for the Tigers to overcome.
It looked like the game was going to be all Missouri early— after three innings, the Tigers lead 5-1 and had chased the Bulldogs' starter. The Gonzaga pitching staff proved it was deserving of being ranked, shutting out Missouri the rest of the way.
Against the weaker opponent Tarleton State it didn't end up hurting Missouri, but against a strong team like Gonzaga you have to slam the door.
"You don't let up," coach Steve Bieser said. "Especially when you are playing teams that know how to win. If you give them an opportunity, they are going to come back. What really silences them if we can score another run or two after the third inning."
The first sign of issues came in the fifth. Nathan Landry had been pitching a good game for the Tigers, but with two outs in the inning, he gave up a long fly to right field.
Ross Lovich found himself under the hit and closed his glove on what should've been an inning-ending play, but that's not what happened. The ball bounced off Lovich's glove and fell safely to the ground allowing a runner to score. Then the next batter hit a single to drive in another runner.
That momentum shift was all the Bulldogs needed to turn the game around.
The error by Lovich was one of three for Missouri as it gave up four unearned runs to Gonzaga. The Tigers had been capitalizing off their opponents mistakes this season, but found themselves on the wrong side of it Wednesday.
"We just got to relax and play," Bieser said. "They can make all the plays we are leaving on the field right now, I think is just putting more emphasis on just play the game hard and relax."