Seventeen is Missouri volleyball's lucky number.
Exactly a month after the Tigers (4-16) defeated North Texas on Sept. 17, they finally snapped their seven-game losing streak at Auburn (11-7) on Sunday in five tight sets. The scores were 27-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11. Auburn swept Missouri in three quick sets Saturday evening, but Missouri turned the weekend around and learned from its mistakes.
Junior outside hitter Anna Dixon had another monster performance, notching a career-high 27 kills. Freshman right side Jordan Iliff floored 16 kills in her breakout match, while graduate student Brynn Carlson continued her steady streak of offensive production with 12 kills.
Rebekah Rath sparked Auburn's scoring with 22 kills. Val Green followed with 16. Both teams boasted hitting percentages around .230 and had similar match statistics.
Missouri's defensive success was a team effort. Sophomore Emily Brown led the team with 21 digs, while freshmen Kaylee Cox and Addison Lyon scooped 17 each. Cox also added two blocks and two aces. Dixon, Carlson and Lyon all earned double-doubles, a feat Missouri had not achieved in almost two years.
It appears as if a setter's position is still up for grabs. Lyon has cemented herself as a starter, and she had a career-high 35 assists Sunday. The second position, however, has bounced from graduate student Nicole Alford to redshirt freshman Skylar Buckley and back again.
Alford had 16 assists in Sunday's win, but she did not play in Saturday or Wednesday's losses. On the other hand, Buckley did not see much action Sunday, but she had 12 and 24 assists Saturday and Wednesday, respectively.
The dilemma is an interesting one. Alford comes with years of experience and began her first season with the Tigers setting a 5-1. She is just over six feet tall and effectively uses her height to tip on the second hit and be a viable threat at the net. When Alford plays, she's methodical and calm.
Buckley is a completely different player. She is listed on the roster as a defensive specialist and made her first appearance setting for Missouri against Alabama on Wednesday. She did not seem out of place and brought fire and energy to the team. Buckley is not as polished as Lyon or Alford, but she presents an unmistakable spark.
Another key note for Missouri is the day-to-day status of freshman middle blocker Kayla Burbage. She has been a force at the net all season, but she was injured during Saturday's match and could not play Sunday.
Saturday's loss was tough, especially with Burbage's injury, and Missouri coach Joshua Taylor is proud of how his team came back Sunday and played "mindfully aggressive," he said in a press release. He said the Tigers will take the week to prepare for a two-match home series against Mississippi (13-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hearnes Center.