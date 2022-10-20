Missouri's season hung in the balance with under ten minutes to play Thursday night against Kentucky. The Tigers trailed by a goal and needed a late equalizer in order to keep their chances of qualifying for the SEC Tournament alive.

It was Kylie Dobbs who came to the rescue for Missouri. In the 82nd minute and after the Kentucky center backs collided and lost possession, Dobbs found the ball on her right foot and quickly fired the game's tying goal into the back of the net. Dobbs' goal was ultimately the deciding factor in Missouri's 1-1 draw against the Wildcats.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

