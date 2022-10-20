Missouri's season hung in the balance with under ten minutes to play Thursday night against Kentucky. The Tigers trailed by a goal and needed a late equalizer in order to keep their chances of qualifying for the SEC Tournament alive.
It was Kylie Dobbs who came to the rescue for Missouri. In the 82nd minute and after the Kentucky center backs collided and lost possession, Dobbs found the ball on her right foot and quickly fired the game's tying goal into the back of the net. Dobbs' goal was ultimately the deciding factor in Missouri's 1-1 draw against the Wildcats.
In a game where the two sides battled throughout and created plenty of scoring opportunities, it was an unfortunate penalty that created the game's first goal.
Megan Oduyoye was called for tripping in the 42nd minute of the match with the foul coming in the Missouri penally box, which awarded Kentucky a penalty kick. Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir was chosen to take the shot for a Kentucky and sent Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach the wrong way to give Kentucky a 1-0 lead.
It seemed as though Jenna Bartels was going to even the score much earlier than Dobbs' goal. Bartels snuck in behind the back side of the Kentucky defense and had a wide open shot, but her attempt took off over the crossbar.
The chance seemed to give Missouri some second half life however. Just minutes later Dobbs forced Kentucky goalkeeper Tallulah Miller to make a diving save on a shot from just in front of the left post.
Shortly after, Dobbs' decisive goal finally came.
Outside of the Missouri spurt and Dobbs' goal, offense from both sides was not as intense in the second half. Kentucky changed its tactics and looked to play the ball deep in the Missouri end and hold extra players back to try and keep Missouri off the scoreboard.
In a must win game for both sides, Missouri and Kentucky came out looking to find the back of the net early. The Tigers and Wildcats combined to put seven shots on goal in the opening half, but through 41 minutes the game had yet to see its first goal.
Kentucky's offensive gameplay was simple: Attempt to exploit the Missouri defense using speed at the forward position to get around the Tigers' defenders and create offensive opportunities. The up-tempo tactics created a lot of pressure on a Missouri defense that was forced to clear a lot of Kentucky's through balls out of bounds to avoid getting caught too far upfield and let the Wildcat's forwards behind the back line.
Kentucky generated the game's first big scoring opportunity after a tripping foul was called on Missouri. A set-piece ball from midfield found the head of a Kentucky forward but the shot went just wide of the goal.
Missouri was not without chances in the games opening half. The Tigers produced five first half shots on goal with the first opportunity coming off the head of Jessica Larson.
Larson worked through a crowded Kentucky penalty box on a Missouri cross and fired a header right at Miller in the 25th minute.
Minutes later, Leah Selm found space to deliver a hard shot from outside the penalty box that was struck on goal but fell into the hands of Miller again.
Both goaltenders stood out from start to finish. Hollenbach finished with four saves for Missouri, while Miller collected six for Kentucky.
Missouri will finish its regular season with two consecutive road contests beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday against Texas A&M.