Kylie Dobbs didn't crack Friday's starting lineup for Missouri soccer, but the sophomore forward wasted no time getting in on the action once she stepped on the pitch.
After 33 minutes of scoreless play to open MU's contest against No. 23 Auburn, Dobbs received the ball inside the penalty box, created space from the Auburn defender with a deft touch and buried a left-footed shot into the back of the net.
She had been on the pitch for a little more than two minutes.
Dobbs' goal was her second on the season and all that her team needed to give Auburn its first loss of the 2022 season and Missouri a 1-0 win in its SEC opener.
MU came out with an aggressive play style in the opening frame and looked to generate early offense. A big focus was placed on getting players forward to put pressure on the Auburn defense.
Missouri (4-3-1) had a strong opportunity to score four minutes into the contest when a cross into the box rolled just past the outstretched foot of midfielder Elena Zuchowski.
Both teams held strong defensively throughout the majority of the opening half. The first official shot on goal for either side didn't come until 20 minutes into the game.
Auburn's offensive pressure picked at the start of the second half. Missouri's defense was tested a handful of times through the first 15 minutes of the half as Auburn began pushing more players into Missouri's end and came close to finding the net on multiple set pieces.
MU's defense played strong all night, anchored by team captain Grace Pettet. Missouri held Auburn to just one shot on target over 90 minutes.
Goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was ready when called upon, as she stood her ground against Auburn's variety of different crosses and set pieces into a crowded Missouri box. Hollenbach's shutout was the second of her Missouri career.
The game's intensity grew as the contest continued . By the end of 90 minutes, the two sides combined for26 penalties and two yellow cards.
Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska did her best to keep Auburn in the contest with seven saves, including a one-handed diving stop on a shot from freshman Keegan Good that would have put the game out of reach late in the second half.
Auburn's best chance of the day came with 17 minutes to play when one of the Auburn forwards pinged a rebound shot off the Missouri crossbar before Hollenbach knocked it out of play.
Missouri will play its first SEC road game of the year at 6 p.m. Thursday in , Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where it will take on LSU.