Kylie Dobbs scores

Missouri forward Kylie Dobbs scores against Auburn on Friday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia. Missouri defeated 23rd-ranked Auburn 1-0.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Kylie Dobbs didn't crack Friday's starting lineup for Missouri soccer, but the sophomore forward wasted no time getting in on the action once she stepped on the pitch. 

After 33 minutes of scoreless play to open MU's contest against No. 23 Auburn, Dobbs received the ball inside the penalty box, created space from the Auburn defender with a deft touch and buried a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

