Missouri tennis swept Omaha 7-0 and 4-1 in a doubleheader Sunday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
This pair of victories brought up Missouri’s sixth consecutive victory. The Tigers’ Saturday doubleheader against Tennessee-Martin was postponed because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
In the first match of the day, Missouri thrashed Omaha 7-0.
In doubles play, senior Ellie Wright and sophomore Elys Ventura won on Court 2 while seniors Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin won on Court 3, giving the Tigers two points.
In singles play, the Tigers received contributions from the whole roster, including victories from Wright, Ventura, Nash, Goldin, senior Marta Oliviera and freshmen Valentina Vasquez Pongruber and Rom Cardenas Rifka.
In the second match of the day, Missouri slammed the door on a potential comeback by winning all three doubles matches and winning on three courts in singles play.
Ventura and Wright, Oliviera and Nash, and transfer Bronte Murgett and Vasquez Pongruber all won their matches in doubles play. Wright, Ventura and Vasquez Pongruber won their singles matches to close out the doubleheader.
Up next, Missouri will host Illinois State next Sunday for a doubleheader. The matches will begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.