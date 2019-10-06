Early in the fourth set, middle blocker Ayanna Omazic had to helped off the court with an apparent lower leg injury. Despite injuring the same ankle in warmups, she returned and immediately got a kill to keep Missouri in the lead. Emotionally, it was the turning point in the match that allowed the Tigers to defeat Texas A&M in five sets after dropping the first two.
“[Omazic] essentially put herself back in the match,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said. “And then the next play she absolutely detonates the ball. You can’t question her toughness.”
However, the match was not all positive. In the beginning of the match the Missouri defense looked out of place. The Tigers were not communicating well and seemed out of position as the Aggies kept finding holes and established themselves as the more aggressive team early in the match. The Aggies had numerous kills with quick hits that kept the Missouri defense on their toes in route to a 25-14 first set victory for the Aggies.
The second set followed the same pattern as the first. The Tigers struggled early and found themselves in an 15-7 hole. By the end of the second set, Missouri’s hitting percentage dropped to -.016, a figure that sits at .327 for the season and ranks third best in the country. The Tigers had 18 attack errors between the first two sets. The Tigers dropped the second set 25-17.
“We struggled but a combination of players trying to do too much and other players not fulfilling their responsibilities,” Taylor said. “When someone isn’t filling their role, other players feel like they need to fill in which creates an awkward balance that doesn’t work.”
“Going into that third set I knew we needed to change things,” Taylor said. “I told my team that they are such incredible volleyball players and there is no reason why we shouldn’t be dominating this team.”
The pep talk worked, Missouri regrouped and came out of the break a brand new team. The aggressiveness of outside hitter Kylie Deberg and middle blocker Kayla Caffey became evident. The Tigers were practically mistake free in route to an early 17-13 lead. A couple service errors from Texas A&M helped Missouri keep the lead and claim the third set 25-18.
“The girls sometimes lose sight of how good they are and when they do that they lose their aggressiveness,” Taylor said. “When we are confident we are a very aggressive team and that’s hard to stop. We did a really awesome job turning the momentum.”
The forth set was back and forth, with neither team able to build a lead. With the set tied at 22, the Aggies made a costly over the net penalty that gave Missouri the lead and the serve. The Tigers got a quick kill by Caffey to claim set point at 24-23. Then, chaos ensued.
The Aggies pushed back and tied the set on a kill during the next point. Then play got sloppy, Missouri had three services errors in extra points to give the Aggies multiple opportunities when the Tigers had set point. Texas A&M even had match point at 28-27, before the Tigers rallied behind a mistake of an Aggie trying to make an assist. That mistake opened the door for Missouri to finally close the set at 31-29 to force a fifth and decisive set.
“It’s daunting when the other team has match point,” Taylor said. “You need two points without the other team even getting one to stay alive. You have to give your everything to that one point.”
“But the girls weren’t freaking out about the match despite match point,” Taylor said. “And that’s what toughness looks like. That’s what wins you sets and matches.”
The Tigers rode the wave of momentum from the previous two sets to establish the lead early in the fifth set. Texas A&M battled back closing the gap to 14-12, but the Tigers comeback was not to be stopped, as a kill by outside hitter Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana ended the match 15-12.
“Our momentum slowly started building by winning each individual plays,” Taylor said. “I think that was a huge part of this comeback.”
“This match is something we can fall back on,” Taylor said. “If we are down two sets in future matches we can think about this comeback and do it again.”
The comeback victory improved the Tigers to 10-3 on the year and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference.
The Tigers will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night against Ole Miss at the Hearnes Center.