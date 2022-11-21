From SEC sanctions to a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eli Drinkwitz reached consecutive bowl games in his first two seasons as Missouri’s coach.
With an improved defense under Blake Baker and an offense built around young weapons, Drinkwitz believes the Tigers are on a promising trajectory.
“Looking forward to what lies ahead, I think there’s a little bit more favoring schedules that maybe allow for an opportunity to gain a little bit more momentum and confidence as we continue to build this program,” Drinkwitz said Monday.
Dealing with the transfer portal and new NIL rules, Drinkwitz believes his staff is navigating towards a promising future through the most “uncertain time in college football.”
Nonetheless, the current staff recruited at one of the highest levels in program history with the 2022 recruiting class, while also drawing attendances as large as pre-2015.
With improvements in fundraising, Missouri anticipates the completion of a new indoor facility in the spring. Looking to match the level of competition of other SEC programs, Drinkwitz sees a lot of growth ... and a lot of things to be excited about for Missouri.
“Everybody believes success is linear,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s always pointing up, and I think you have got to understand this trajectory of what you’re trying to accomplish.”
Maturity is where Drinkwitz finds growth. For his younger players, there is a sense of disappointment, but the production and gelling of all the program’s facets are developing in his eyes.
“There’s days you stub your toe, but that doesn’t mean just get your tail off,” Drinkwitz said. “Keep going and go back to work. And that’s frustrating for fans, and it’s frustrating for people, but it’s not frustrating for me when I see the vision of what we can accomplish and the vision of where we can go.”
Drinkwitz hasn’t put any thought into a season overview. He’s focused on rallying his players to beat Arkansas and further progress on the improvements from Saturday’s win over New Mexico State.
Hamdan at the helm?
Matt Zenitz of On3 reported Sunday quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan was elevated to Missouri’s offensive play caller for the last two games. Drinkwitz addressed the report Monday, noting he doesn’t get “caught up in too many sources and all that different stuff.”
“We have an offensive staff that puts everything together, and we go through all situations, and then whoever is dialing up the plays at that time is a collective effort anyway,” Drinkwitz said.
Hamdan has taken a lead on the offensive play calling, with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, running backs coach Curtis Luper and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler also inserting ideas.
“I think it’s a little bit overblown, but I appreciate Bush and his leadership,” Drinkwitz said.
Injury update
Freshman linebacker Xavier Simmons will miss the remainder of the season after a noncontact knee injury sustained on a kickoff Saturday. Simmons also entered camp with a Lisfranc injury that took him until August to return from.
“I really hate that for him as we were playing him in one of his four games,” Drinkwitz said. “He really, really made some progress, and (I) was excited for him to get his opportunity.”
Missouri will provide an update Wednesday on the players — wide receiver Barrett Banister, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, safety Joseph Charleston, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine — that left Saturday’s game early with injuries.
“Some of those guys, if they could play, they would play, but athletic trainers and us decided for that game, in those situations, that they didn’t need to return,” Drinkwitz said.
During the first five periods of open practice Monday, Banister wasn’t present, but Abrams-Draine, Hopper and McGuire were. Of the three, only McGuire was in a non-contact jersey, while Charleston was in street clothes not practicing.
Tyrone Hopper was also in street clothes for Monday’s practice. The sixth-year defensive end will be out Friday with a shoulder injury, defensive coordinator Blake Baker said.
Drinkwitz did not provide updates on tight end Tyler Stephens, running back Michael Cox and long snapper Daniel Hawthorne. Stephens and Cox were practicing Monday, and Hawthorne — who’s missed four consecutive weeks — wasn’t present.
Banister, the on-field coach
When Sam Horn took the field for the second series of the fourth quarter Saturday, Banister stayed on the field as one of the regular starters to provide “comfort” to the freshman quarterback.
“He’s our glue and on-the-field coach,” Drinkwitz said. “It felt like he could get everybody lined up and make sure that the plays were executed.”
The duo connected for a 29-yard gain, but it was negated by a penalty for an illegal receiver downfield on backup right guard Mitchell Walters. Banister couldn’t reel in the next two targets, leaving after the last target with an injury.
Former MU tight end suspended
Daniel Parker was suspended by Oklahoma on Monday, Eli Lederman of the Tulsa World reported. An emergency petition for a protective order was filed against the former Missouri tight end last week by his 21-year-old girlfriend, who alleged domestic abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and stalking.