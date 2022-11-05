Missouri head wrestling coach Brian Smith, center, watches from Missouri's sideline (copy)

Missouri head wrestling coach Brian Smith, center, watches from Missouri’s sideline during a match against Oklahoma State University on Feb. 16, 2019, at the Hearnes Center. The 2018-19 season is Smith’s 21st year as Missouri’s head coach.

 N. Andrew Dent III/Missourian

Now that the softball team has cleared out , fourth-ranked Missouri wrestling can begin its season hosting Lindenwood in the Dual on the Diamond at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The Tigers are in position to build on their outstanding season a year ago, when they went 11-4 en route to a Big 12 title in their first year back in the conference. They finished ninth overall in the NCAA Championships, and coach Brian Smith — in his 24th season with MU — earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.

