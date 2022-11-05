Now that the softball team has cleared out , fourth-ranked Missouri wrestling can begin its season hosting Lindenwood in the Dual on the Diamond at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The Tigers are in position to build on their outstanding season a year ago, when they went 11-4 en route to a Big 12 title in their first year back in the conference. They finished ninth overall in the NCAA Championships, and coach Brian Smith — in his 24th season with MU — earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.
MU is bringing back nine of ten starters from last season — six of which stood in the top three on the podium at the 2022 NCAA tournament. FloWrestling ranked nine of MU’s wrestlers in the top 20 in their respective weight classes ahead of this season.
Most notably, sophomore Keegan O’Toole is looking to defend the 165-pound NCAA title in the upcoming season. Allan Hart, Brock Mauller, Peyton Mocco, Jeremiah Kent, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam are all slated for big seasons after standout performances last year.
MU’s opponent is in a transitionary season themselves. Last season, Lindenwood went 6-3 and finished 34th in the NCAA Division II Championships.
Earlier this year, the program announced they were making the transition into Division I for the upcoming season. An opening dual against the Tigers could make for a sour start to the Lions' Division I journey.
Dual on the Diamond returns to Columbia for the first time since November of 2017, when MU defeated Illinois 20-17. The event will offer schedule magnets and free food for students.