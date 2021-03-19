Day 2 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships did not go as well as No. 5 Missouri would have hoped. The Tigers now sit in a tie for sixth place in the team standings headed into the final day of the tournament in St. Louis.
After a strong opening day Thursday, losses accumulated and some Tiger wrestlers were eliminated from the tournament after a strong opening day.
Peyton Mocco, Jeremiah Kent and Zach Elam each won a match on the day before falling in wrestlebacks in their respective weight classes. Mocco had an exciting comeback win against Jake Allar of Minnesota in the 174-pound consolation bracket. Mocco was down 8-4 headed into the final round before pinning Allar for the win in the final minute of the match.
Jarrett Jacques, Allan Hart and Matthew Schmitt were all eliminated from the tournament during the All-American round of wrestling.
Keegan O’Toole suffered a loss during his 167-pound quarterfinal match but fought back to gain All-American status with a pair of consolation wins. He will wrestle for placement Saturday morning.
Rocky Elam had an impressive day at 197 pounds, defeating both the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds by major decision to gain All-American honors.
No. 3 seed Brock Mauller won his 149-pound quarterfinals match and was the only Missouri wrestler to make it to the semifinals. He then fell to No. 2 seed Austin O’Connor of North Carolina 3-2.
The Tigers haven’t officially fallen out of trophy contention as a team, but they are behind and will need a lot of help from other teams come Saturday's finals and medal rounds in order to bring back a fourth-place trophy.
Wrestling resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday at Enterprise Center.