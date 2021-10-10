It was a crucial match for both sides. Missouri had lost six consecutive games, Florida had lost two. Both teams were struggling, with only three conference goals each before the game.
And for Missouri, five players were out on suspensions and more injured.
Even with those circumstances, Jadyn Easley stepped up.
Her goal in the first minute of extra time gave the Tigers their first win since a 1-0 decision against Northern Colorado on Sept. 9. Missouri got its first win ever in Gainesville, 3-2, and picked up a crucial win for its SEC Tournament hopes. The Tigers have now won three straight against the Gators.
Easley also scored the equalizing goal less than two minutes after Florida had taken its first and only lead of the match. All in all, she now has three goals this season after her two-goal performance Sunday.
It was a much improved performance from Missouri, which had been outscored 12-3 in five conference matches. The Tigers were largely the better team throughout the match and deservedly ran out as victors.
Blythe Beldner started the scoring for Missouri in the 19th minute just moments after Jenna McCormick's initial shot was cleared off the line. It fell to Skye Kingsley, who was making her first start since missing nearly a month due to injury, who passed it to Beldner. The Manchester, Missouri, native fired her shot into the top corner, going bar-down to give her side the early advantage.
Florida equalized less than three minutes later off of a short corner that found Taylor Baksay with the towing header.
The Gators took the lead 44 minutes later off a miscue from Missouri goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan, who misplaced a punch and gave it straight to Madison Alexander for the go-ahead goal.
Perhaps the Tigers' unsung hero, Kyla Johnson found herself bombing down the wing just three minutes later. Johnson had a goal correctly ruled out earlier in the match for a handball, but her play off the bench was the catalyst for a shorthanded Missouri team to earn its first conference win.
She found Easley in the box, and her deflected shot slowly rolled beyond the reach of Florida goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg.
Easley has been one of Missouri's leading performers this season. Largely playing in a substitute role, Easley has earned more starts as of late. And given the embrace between her and Missouri coach Stefanie Golan after the golden goal crossed the line, that trend may continue.
It was a crucial first conference win for the Tigers, who make the daunting trip to Fayetteville to face No. 7 Arkansas on Friday. Missouri will still need results, and possibly some help, to qualify for the 10-team SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama, but this first win may just be what the side needs to get there.
It was a first conference win for Golan in her debut campaign for Missouri.
And with a massive hug and a potential sigh of relief, she seemed to say thanks to Easley for the accolade.