No. 8 Missouri wrestling will take on Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma.
Led by No. 1-ranked Keegan O’Toole in the 165-pound weight class, MU (6-2, 5-0 Big 12) has rolled through Big 12 competition to this point. O’Toole is coming off a victory over Wyoming’s Cole Moody.
Oklahoma (7-5, 1-3) will send No. 16 Josh Heindselman (285) to face No. 6 Zach Elam in the most anticipated matchup of the dual.
Tigers tour Sooner State
In a quick turnaround, Missouri faces No. 11 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys are MU’s biggest test since it lost a close road battle to No. 9 Virginia Tech on Dec. 11.
The Tigers have two top-10 matchups against the Cowboys. No. 8 Jarrett Jacques (157) will face No. 10 Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State. No. 10 Peyton Mocco (174) of Missouri will go toe-to-toe against the No. 6 Dustin Plott.
Missouri will head back home and face No. 4 Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Hearnes Center.
