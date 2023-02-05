No. 8 Missouri wrestling suffered its first loss of Big 12 play, fallling 17-16 to No. 11 Oklahoma State on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) won three matches with lower-ranked wrestlers with the biggest surprise being Luke Surber (197-pound class) knocking off top-ranked Rocky Elam. Surber was able to hold off Elam's third-period shots to claim a 5-4 victory by decision, with the winning point coming via ride-time advantage.

