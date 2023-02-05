No. 8 Missouri wrestling suffered its first loss of Big 12 competition, falling 17-16 to No. 11 Oklahoma State on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Cowboys (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) won three matches with lower-ranked wrestlers, with the biggest surprise being Luke Surber (197-pound class) knocking off top-ranked Rocky Elam. Surber was able to hold off Elam's third-period shots to claim a 5-4 victory by decision, with the winning point coming via ride-time advantage.
In the dual's opening match, Missouri's No. 7 Allan Hart (141) was stunned by OSU's Carter Young. Hart has now lost two straight matches, as he was the only wrestler to lose in Friday's dual against Oklahoma.
In the third match of the dual, the Tigers (7-3, 6-1) suffered another shock as No. 9 Jarrett Jacques (157) lost to No. 15 Kaden Gfeller. Jacques led 3-1 with over a minute left in the third period before a Gfeller reversal tied the match at 3. As Jacques was unable to escape from the move, Gfeller picked up the ride-time advantage with 10 seconds left to complete a 4-3 comeback victory.
Peyton Mocco (174) provided a spark for Missouri, completing the only underdog victory for the Tigers as the ninth-ranked Mocco, according to FloSports, earned a 4-3 decision win over No. 5 Dustin Plott. Mocco set the tone in the first minute of the match, scoring a reversal with a dive-roll to take a 2-0 lead. The win gave Missouri a 10-6 lead in the dual.
No. 1 Keegan O'Toole (165) continued to impress for the Tigers as he expanded his winning streak to 41 and record to 12-0 on the season. O'Toole defeated OSU's Wyatt Sheets 14-4, claiming the only major decision for Missouri in the dual. No. 2 Daton Fix (133) earned the Cowboys a major decision victory as he beat Missouri's Connor Brown 14-3.
While both Missouri and Oklahoma State finished the dual with five wins and one major decision, the Cowboys earned the victory based on the criteria of match points.
Missouri continues Big 12 competiton as it next faces No. 4 Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Hearnes Center.